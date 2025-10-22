Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Lynn's avatar
Jeff Lynn
7h

Thanks Nancy for what is vital information just in time for this crucial election.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Korpijarvi's avatar
Korpijarvi
5hEdited

I'm getting "page not found" on the Bitly links in your text body. fyi Seem to be getting the footnote ones OK. ??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nancy D Churchill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture