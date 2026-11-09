Story One: Two Spokane Deputies Ran Toward the Danger

Synopsis: Who were the two Spokane County deputies killed trying to save a family near Spangle?

Spokane County lost two deputies last week. Deputy Mason Acheson, 35, and Deputy Parker Perry, 29, were shot on Tuesday, Nov. 3. They were trying to reach people inside a home near Spangle.

The KING 5 timeline from court records lays out what happened. A woman ran to a neighbor’s house with a gunshot wound to her chest. She said her brother, 37-year-old Ryan Larsen, shot her. A deputy’s drone found a body in the yard. Deputies believed more family members were still inside.

They moved toward the house. When they tried to force the door, gunfire hit them. Larsen’s mother, Suzanne Larsen, 72, and his sister, Rebecca Larsen, 45, were killed. The medical examiner ruled Larsen’s own death a suicide.

Acheson died early Wednesday. Perry was kept on life support, and his family chose to donate his organs. By Saturday evening, the Spokesman-Review reported that both men had died. The paper calls it the deadliest shooting of Washington law officers since four Lakewood officers were murdered in 2009.

Both men served in the Washington Army National Guard. Acheson was a sergeant and Army-trained sniper who served in Poland. He spent eight years as a state trooper before joining the sheriff’s office in 2022. Perry was a Guard captain and a K-9 deputy. His partner was a dog named Brego.

Acheson leaves a wife and two children. Perry leaves a wife, two children, and a third child on the way.

The sheriff’s office says gifts to the SCOPE/SCSO Memorial Fund at any Canopy Credit Union branch will cover funeral costs. KREM reports any extra goes to the families. Remember their names: Mason Acheson and Parker Perry.

From the Bookmarks:

Rep. Michael Baumgartner: “Such a tragedy. I knew Mason and his wife from cross fit gym. Such wonderful people, so talented and good hearted... Please send love and prayers to the families of our two Spokane Sheriff’s Deputies killed in the line of service this week. Please let all of our law enforcement officers know how much they are appreciated.”

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Two Spokane Deputies Ran Toward the Danger

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Story Two: She Finished the Race. Now Comes the Court Fight.

Synopsis: Voters passed I-638. So why did an injured Washington girl still race a male runner for a state title on Saturday?

I-638 does not take effect until Dec. 3. Saturday’s 4A girls state cross-country final in Pasco came first.

Eastmont junior Ahnaleigh Wilson ran it with a bone stress injury in her right fibula. OutKick reports she finished 150th of 155, about three and a half minutes off her usual pace. Wilson is the girl a Seattle Storm co-owner cursed at in July over a sign.

The Seattle Times reports a Camas runner born male finished 23rd. That runner opened the season in a boys race and moved to the girls team in mid-September. The WIAA and Camas schools say no rules were broken. Under I-638, that will change.

Now the fight moves to court. On Nov. 5, Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad called the initiative “unconstitutional on its face.” But the party later told OutKick: “WA Dems will not be challenging the initiative in court.” The Guardian reports, citing an unnamed source, that a coalition including the ACLU of Washington plans to sue before Dec. 3.

One newly elected Democrat, Jaelynn Scott, told the Guardian that if the lawsuit fails, lawmakers will “repeal that law in two years.” The state constitution bars repealing a voter-passed law for two years. Changes in that window need two-thirds of both chambers.

Voters spoke by double digits. The question now is whether courts and lawmakers will listen.

From the Bookmarks:

DIAG WA: “Washington voters have made their preference clear: they want girls’ sports to be reserved for female athletes. Accepting the election result and avoiding litigation is the right path forward for Chair Shasti Conrad and the Washington State Democratic Party.”

Brandi Kruse: “I wanted to share some of the hateful messages being sent to Ahnaleigh Wilson and her family. All because Ahnaleigh spoke up for fairness in girls’ sports in Washington state. The radical left has no low. The voters have spoken. LEAVE THE GIRLS ALONE.”

Matt Calkins: “She barely made it, running three and a half minutes slower than her usual time. What got her through it? Cheers from strangers who knew her simply because of the stance she took. This is what courage looks like.”

Known Heretic: “If the female sex is important enough criteria to have our own category of sports, it must be the most important criteria for determining eligibility in that category!”

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She Finished the Race. Now Comes the Court Fight.

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Story Three: The Tax Stayed. So Did the Budget Hole.

Synopsis: Voters kept the millionaires’ tax. Why is Olympia still short billions?

Voters rejected I-645, the repeal of the new 9.9% tax on income over $1 million. The next day, Gov. Bob Ferguson said the tax won’t fix the coming shortfall. The Spokesman-Review reports he expects it to be in the billions. He would not give a number, the Washington State Standard reported.

“I think for a lot of folks, they may think, hey, millionaires tax, there’s not a budget problem anymore in Olympia,” Ferguson said. “No, we’ve got to stay very focused on the next two years.”

The timing is the problem. The tax starts Jan. 1, 2028. The first payments come in 2029. The next two-year budget starts in July 2027. A lawsuit against the tax is also expected to reach the state Supreme Court.

In September, the state’s chief economist raised his estimate. He now projects the income tax will bring in $3.5 billion in the next budget and $9.4 billion in 2029–31, the Washington State Standard reported. That still did not close the gap. Senate budget chair June Robinson, a Democrat, said: “I think we need to find ways to reduce current spending.” Republican Sen. Chris Gildon said much of the increase “comes with an asterisk.”

Meanwhile, the Tax Foundation now ranks Washington 47th for tax competitiveness, down from 46th. That ranking does not yet count the income tax.

The next checkpoints are the November revenue forecast and Ferguson’s December budget. Ferguson has promised to veto any lower threshold. Watch the spending side first.

From the Bookmarks:

Rip Wheeler: “Washington voted to keep a tax. It did not vote the budget problem out of existence.”

Brandi Kruse: “Their stupid income tax isn’t enough to keep up with their spending. Told you.”

Sue Lani Madsen: “’This was the first time in our states history that you had to vote Yes to be a No on Income tax.’ @robmckenna at @WAPolicyCenter dinner, recounting the many times WA voters have rejected an income tax.”

Ryan Frost: “WA’s tax system now ranks 47th in the country, according to the Tax Foundation’s newly released 2027 State Tax Competitiveness Index. Only New Jersey, California and New York rank worse.”

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