Story One: Unions Ask to Join the Income Tax Lawsuit, Late

Synopsis: Voters kept the new income tax. Who will defend it in court?

Two of the state’s biggest unions want a seat at the table. The Washington Education Association and the Washington State Labor Council asked last week to join the lawsuit on the state’s side, The Center Square reports. Neither group answered requests for comment.

The lawsuit was filed in April by business and farm groups. They say the 9.9% tax on income over $1 million breaks the state constitution’s limits on property taxes. A hearing is set for Feb. 5 in Klickitat County. The first big written arguments are due Dec. 11.

The challengers plan to fight the unions’ request. “It’s just so late in the process,” said Jackson Maynard of the Citizen Action Defense Fund, which backs the suit. He said the unions waited six months and can still file a “friend of the court” letter instead.

Whoever loses is expected to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

What does the tax mean for regular people? It starts Jan. 1, 2028, and the first returns are due in April 2029, the Department of Revenue says. It applies to anyone whose income tops $1 million in a year.

That means it can hit a one-time windfall. Tax lawyer Joe Wallin points out that someone who never earns $1 million in a normal year could cross that line the year they sell a business. The state says more guidance on how income is counted is coming.

From the Bookmarks:

Joe Wallin: “It’s not a tax on millionaires. It’s a tax on million-dollar years. You can earn less than $1 million a year your whole career, then cross that line when you sell your business.”

SeattleSuze: “Thank you to tax attorney Joe Wallin for this generous gift of knowledge to all of us... For a state population that never wanted an income tax and made that very clear to legislators and governors over 11 times...”

A Fin: “They’ll scream ‘Tax the rich’ harder until there are no longer any ‘rich’ left in the state.”

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Story Two: King County Eyes Property Tax Hikes for Harborview and Clinics

Synopsis: Who pays when the county’s health care safety net runs short?

Property owners could, starting in 2027. King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda proposed two new property taxes this week, KING 5 reports. One would help Harborview Medical Center. The other would help county public health clinics.

Together they would raise about $80 million a year. On a $1 million home, that’s about $100 more a year. Neither tax would have an end date.

For now, the hikes are on hold. A council committee turned them down Monday, KOMO reports. Instead, it voted to say the council intends to use them in next year’s budget. The full council votes on the budget Nov. 24.

Why the push? Mosqueda points to federal Medicaid cuts. About 4,000 county residents lost federal Medicaid on Oct. 1. Harborview’s share of charity care has climbed from 1.4% a year ago to more than 5% last month, her office says. The clinics face a gap of more than $24 million in 2026 and 2027.

State choices play a part too. The Washington State Hospital Association says the 2025 state budget’s new taxes and payment cuts will cost hospitals about $240 million a year starting in 2027. The new taxing power came from Olympia as well, through bills passed in 2024 and 2026.

From the Bookmarks:

KING 5 News: “King County plans to address healthcare funding challenges by proposing property tax hikes for Harborview Medical Center and public health clinics.”

Tonya Stadlman: “The state added costs to hospitals. Now King County wants property owners to cover the gap... Homeowners pay it. Renters pay it in their rent. Small businesses pay it too.”

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Story Three: Meta Takes Washington’s Political Ad Law to the U.S. Supreme Court

Synopsis: Can Washington make Facebook hand over details on every political ad?

Meta wants the nation’s highest court to decide. On Friday, the Facebook parent asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take its case, court records show. Its lawyer is Paul Clement, a former U.S. solicitor general.

Washington’s law dates back more than 50 years. It says anyone who sells political ads must share who paid, how much, who the ad targeted, and how many people saw it. They must hand it over within two business days to anyone who asks, the Seattle Times reports.

The state sued Meta in 2020. Courts found 822 violations and fined the company $35 million, the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The state Supreme Court upheld it this summer in a split ruling.

Meta says the rules are so heavy that Meta, Google, and others stopped running political ads in Washington. It says only three people asked for the data between 2018 and 2021. It also says a federal appeals court struck down a similar Maryland law.

Attorney General Nick Brown called the state ruling a “major win for election transparency.” His office says it is reviewing Meta’s filing. The state’s answer is due Dec. 18.

From the Bookmarks:

Steve Gordon: “Big news here. META appeals WA elections case to US Supreme Court. Paul Clement is representing... It absolutely stifles free speech and makes WA a total outlier.”

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Story Four: ICE Buys the Tacoma Detention Center for $453 Million

Synopsis: What happens to the state’s inspection fight now that the feds own the building?

It may get harder. GEO Group sold the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma to the federal government on Wednesday for $453 million, the company says. GEO expects to keep about $340 million after taxes and fees. It will keep running the 1,635-bed center under a 10-year contract.

In 2023, the state passed a law letting health inspectors into private detention centers. GEO has turned inspectors away and is appealing a court order to let them in, the Seattle Times reports. Experts say federal ownership could let the center sidestep state rules.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal says Tacoma valued the property at about $72.6 million, less than one-sixth of the sale price. She called it a “gross misuse of taxpayer dollars.”

From the Bookmarks:

Rip Wheeler: “That’s the $453 million ICE paid GEO Group today for the Tacoma detention center... Now the feds own the building and GEO still runs it on a new 10-year contract.”

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This week’s CALL TO ACTION 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

Contact your U.S. Representative and Senators. Tell them a single federal judge is setting the rules for the Columbia River dams, and you are paying the bill. Should one judge be allowed to reduce power from federal dams and raise rates for families and businesses across the Northwest?