Story One: Seattle and King County Join the Court Fight Against I-638

Synopsis: Voters passed I-638 three weeks ago. Why are Seattle and King County now asking a judge to put it on hold?

On Tuesday, the City of Seattle and King County filed a joint friend-of-the-court brief, called an amicus brief. It asks King County Superior Court to block I-638 before it takes effect Dec. 3, the city announced.

The city and county are not parties to the case. They filed in support of the plaintiffs. Those plaintiffs are the Washington Education Association, the nonprofit Transfamilies, and several parents suing anonymously on behalf of their children. The defendant is the State of Washington, which is represented by an outside law firm, The Seattle Times reported.

I-638 passed with about 56% of the vote on Nov. 3. It requires girls who play school sports to turn in a health care provider’s confirmation of their biological sex. It keeps students born male out of girls’ sports.

The brief argues I-638 violates the state constitution’s equal protection and privacy rights because the rules apply only to girls’ sports. It also says the law conflicts with Seattle and King County anti-discrimination laws. Both governments rent fields to schools and fund school-based health centers.

Seattle City Attorney Erika Evans called the initiative “poorly written, misleading, and conflicts with local law.” Mayor Katie Wilson and County Executive Girmay Zahilay both backed the filing. Seattle Public Schools filed its own amicus brief earlier this month. The Edmonds and Shoreline school boards voted Nov. 23 to authorize legal action, KGW reported.

Judge Maureen McKee is set to hear the request to block the law on Dec. 3, the day it takes effect, according to the Times.

From the Bookmarks:

KGW News: “Seattle, King County join efforts to stop ban on transgender athletes in girls’ sports”

Ari Hoffman: “Voter-approved I-638 keeps boys out of girls’ sports; that’s it. This trio is pandering to their activist base.”

Brandi Kruse: “They really cannot put out accurate stories to save their lives. 1) It’s not a ban 2) The state is not the plaintiff”

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Story Two: Olympia Can’t Find Its Own Receipts

Synopsis: What happens when the federal government asks Washington for nine years to show where airport fuel tax money went?

This time it set a deadline, and that deadline is Monday.

On Oct. 14, the Federal Aviation Administration sent a formal demand to Washington Transportation Secretary Julie Meredith. “Despite more than five requests for information since 2017, Washington has failed to demonstrate that it is not using aviation fuel tax proceeds for impermissible non-aviation purposes,” wrote Michael Helvey, who runs the FAA’s airport compliance office, in the letter.

Federal law says taxes on aviation fuel must go to airports and aviation. The FAA wants full records of the state’s fuel tax collections and accounts for 2021 through 2025. The deadline is Nov. 30. If the state does not produce them, the FAA says it will start enforcement action. Washington says it is not diverting the money. The FAA says the state’s April 2026 reply still left “substantial gaps.” An official with the pilots group AOPA called it “arguably the most forceful” demand the group has seen, AOPA reported.

Pensions are another long-term bill. In 2025, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 5357. It raised the assumed return on pension investments from 7% to 7.25%, which lowers what the state has to pay in now. It also put off some payments to later years. The new 2027-29 rates are expected to save the state $325 million, the Washington Research Council reported. The State Actuary says many rates will probably go up again in 2029-31. Critics, including Rep. Jim Walsh, call this raiding the pension funds.

Then there are the I-405 express toll lanes between Bellevue and Renton. The project started at $813 million and is now estimated at $883 million, KIRO 7 reported. The lanes were supposed to open by the end of 2025. A July 2025 WSDOT email said, “We know that the end of 2025 is not feasible.” The public was told in November 2025. WSDOT still says the lanes will open in summer 2027. Its internal report shows construction finishing in February 2028. The agency will need about $45 million more from lawmakers, and it is suing the contractor over the delays.

From the Bookmarks:

PNW Conservative: “The FAA has asked Washington since 2017 to prove it isn’t diverting airport fuel tax money. Deadline: Monday. Olympia wants your income reported to the penny but can’t find its own receipts.”

Jim Walsh: “Raiding pensions is a leading indicator of government insolvency and bankruptcy.”

Beth Dutton: “$813 million. Now $883 million. That’s the I-405 toll lanes between Bellevue and Renton. They were supposed to open by the end of 2025.”

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Story Three: A Dearborn Resident Asks a Federal Judge to Stop City-Funded Ramadan Displays

Synopsis: If a city puts up lights and banners for one faith’s holy month, does it owe the same to every faith?

A Catholic writer in Dearborn, Michigan, says yes. She is asking a federal judge to step in before the next Ramadan.

Margot Cleveland is a Dearborn resident and senior legal correspondent for The Federalist. She sued the City of Dearborn and Mayor Abdullah Hammoud in federal court on Sept. 17, according to her lawyers at the American Freedom Law Center. The case is in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, before Judge Linda V. Parker.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, her lawyers filed a motion for a preliminary injunction. It asks the court to bar the city from putting Islamic religious displays on city property and from spending city money to celebrate Ramadan. The motion says Ramadan 2027 is expected to begin around Feb. 8, and she wants a ruling before the city buys or installs its displays. The judge has not ruled.

Here is what the filing claims. These are allegations, not findings by a court.

In 2025, the city paid for “Ramadan Kareem” banners on public property and a large lighted crescent moon in the city’s Peace Park.

The mayor used his city email to invite residents to an Iftar, the meal that breaks the daily fast, with signs and printing paid for by the city.

The police department sold Ramadan-themed shirts.

For Ramadan 2026, the city added crescent moon and star lights on city street lights. The motion quotes the mayor: “This initiative reflects who we are as a city.”

Cleveland says she asked the city starting in April 2025 to recognize Easter and Passover the same way. She says no one answered.

The complaint puts the 2025 banners at about $1,500 and the crescent at about $5,000, based on city records she got through a public records request, as reported by The Arab American News.

The motion argues this breaks the First Amendment’s ban on government favoring one religion. It also argues it violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection guarantee.

The city denies favoring any faith. After the suit was filed, a city spokeswoman said Dearborn “has a longstanding commitment to serving all residents fairly and equitably, regardless of faith or background,” the Detroit Free Press reported. City officials told The Arab American News that Dearborn spent about $400,000 on Christmas and New Year’s decorations in 2025 and 2026, including a Christmas tree and a Nativity display. They said Ramadan decorations cost no more than $6,500 over the same period. I found no response yet from the city to this week’s motion.

How does Washington handle this? At the State Capitol in Olympia, no exhibits or displays may be placed inside Capitol buildings. Private groups may put displays on the Capitol grounds with a permit. Those displays must name the sponsor and say they are not supported by the state, under state rules. The state adopted that approach in 2009, after a 2008 fight over a Nativity scene and an atheist sign in the Capitol, the Associated Press reported at the time.

From the Bookmarks:

Margot Cleveland: “BREAKING: My top-shelf attorneys at @aflc_freedomlaw just filed a Motion for a Preliminary Injunction in my First Amendment lawsuit against Dearborn and Mayor @AHammoudMI for establishing Islam as the preferred religion.” Editor’s Note: Read the whole thread.

The Federalist: Senior Legal Correspondent Margot Cleveland explains, in a seven-minute video, the lawsuit she recently filed against Dearborn, Michigan. She alleges the city has a history of putting Islam first while treating Christians and Jews as “second-class citizens.”

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