Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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John Axtell's avatar
John Axtell
3d

EXCELLENT balanced fact sharing -- MANY THANKS!!

Please keep it up on ALL 5 positions. We mist try to get voters to vote and more to vote on jurists at all level.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
3d

In one of his q&a videos, Jim Walsh said these were his picks for the 5 Supreme Court justice positions: Laura Colberg, David Stevens, Shawn O'Donnel, Dave Larsen, and Todd Blume.

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