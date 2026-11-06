Story One: Washington Blackout Risk?

Synopsis: With winter demand ahead, why shut the door on Centralia’s gas conversion before the UTC decides?

TransAlta wants to convert its idled Centralia coal plant to natural gas over the next two years. The plant is a major employer in Lewis County. It has been offline since last December under the state’s coal phase-out. Puget Sound Energy signed a roughly 17-year deal for the electricity, from 2028 through 2044. UTC evidentiary hearings in Lacey ran Tuesday through Thursday. A final decision is expected in January.

PSE says gas-fired power is needed for heat waves, cold snaps, and gaps when wind and solar fall short. An Earthjustice-led coalition of green groups wants regulators to kill the contract. They say renewables, batteries, and demand cuts are cheaper and cleaner. UTC staff have recommended disallowing the deal. The Attorney General’s Public Counsel has backed that rejection too.

Left Coast News frames the fight as a blackout-risk story—dispatchable power, constrained hydropower, rates, and Lewis County jobs. The episode is also at leftcoastnews.net.

Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify “going green.” Voters once restored natural-gas choice at the ballot box. The state Supreme Court later tossed that measure. This week’s fight is about whether Lewis County keeps reliable power—and whether Olympia’s fossil-fuel bans leave the grid short when demand spikes.

From the Bookmarks:

Left Coast News on Truth Social: “Washington Blackout Risk? Centralia Power Plant Fight Explained | Left Coast News”

Nisqually Valley News on Facebook: “The owner of the only remaining coal power plant in the Pacific Northwest is doggedly proceeding with a plan to extend its life by converting to natural gas fuel over the next two years.”

Brian Heywood: “The legislature banned your natural gas. 2 million voters took it back. The Supreme court took it away. Vote differently”

Peter Clack: “By severing weather reporting from historical perspective, every heatwave, storm or seasonal shift is now an unprecedented anomaly rather than part of a complex, naturally variable planet.”

John Shewchuk: “While NOAA pushes \”anthropogenic climate change\” they and the models are not able to explain why severe weather events are decreasing as CO2 increases ...”

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Story Two: Albertsons Owes $900M?

Synopsis: After a $900 million opioid verdict, who pays next—patients, taxpayers, or shoppers?

King County Superior Court Judge Janet Helson ordered Albertsons and Safeway to pay Washington $900 million for failing to stop opioid diversion. Attorney General Nick Brown called it the largest judgment in state history. The split is $100 million in Consumer Protection Act penalties and $800 million for public-nuisance abatement into a court-supervised trust.

The state said Albertsons pharmacies—under Albertsons, Safeway, and Haggen banners—dispensed more than 641 million opioid pills in Washington from 2006 to 2022. It claimed red-flagged prescriptions were filled more than 6.5 million times without proper documentation. Albertsons says it disagrees and is reviewing an appeal. The money will not land overnight if the company fights the ruling.

Critics warn grocery prices will climb while the state still hands out free pipes and syringes. The verdict does not refill empty shelves. Ratepayers and shoppers will watch whether the bill shows up at checkout.

From the Bookmarks:

S.A. Dupres: “Washington State LAWFARE LAND TO SHUT DOWN GROCERY STORES Albertsons must pay $900M for role in Washington opioid crisis, judge rules”

beatnikdr: “@Susan_Dupres @JimWalshLD19 @Matt4_Liberty @Sessler So grocery prices will increases by $900M Meanwhile if you need a Met pipe, a syringe in shoot Fentanyl—they are free and given out throughout Washington. If you want to buy, sell or traffic opioids—no problem! It’s progressive”

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Story Three: Elected Sheriff Stays

Synopsis: When Pierce County voters rejected Amendment 53, who kept the badge—and the ballot?

Charter Amendment 53 would have made the Pierce County sheriff an appointed job and ended Sheriff Keith Swank’s term early on January 1. County Executive Ryan Mello would have named a replacement with council confirmation. Late Pierce County returns show Rejected ahead about 67.95% to 32.05%—roughly 221,840 Rejected votes to 104,657 Approved. Those numbers are still unofficial. More ballots remain.

King County is the only Washington county with an appointed sheriff. Pierce voters restored an elected sheriff in 2006. Swank won a four-year term in 2024. He thanked voters for keeping the right to elect the office—even those who do not want him in it. A related ombuds amendment is also trailing.

Voters kept the sheriff elected. The county charter stays. The next fight is whether Olympia tries again.

From the Bookmarks:

Stand Up WA!: “REJECT 53 — WHAT AN INCREDIBLE VICTORY SO FAR! PIERCE COUNTY, WE DID IT TOGETHER! The early results are looking great! While we await today’s next ballot count, we have so much to celebrate! A HUGE THANK YOU to our campaign leadership, team members, donors...”

Sheriff Keith Swank: “Pierce County Amendment 53, the amendment to make the sheriff appointed and also to remove me from office, is being rejected 67% to 33%. I want to thank the citizens of Pierce County for voting to keep their right to vote. I understand that many of the people who voted to reject 53, don’t want me to be the sheriff, but they want to maintain their right to vote for the office of sheriff. I support everyone’s right to vote for the candidate of their choice. I won the election in 2024, and I won it again now in 2026. Have I won enough times to be able to finish out my term? Asking for a friend.”

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