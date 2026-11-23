Story One: A Dollar More Per Gallon, and a Climate Law That Took In Billions

Synopsis: Why does Washington pay about a dollar more for gas than the rest of the country?

This morning’s AAA average for regular gas in Washington is $4.66 a gallon. The national average is $3.64. Only Hawaii, California and Nevada pay more, AAA reports. Idaho is about $3.89.

Senate Republicans are again asking Gov. Bob Ferguson to call a special session, their caucus says. They want to pause the Climate Commitment Act’s cap-and-trade program and the low-carbon fuel standard. They say those two programs add about 55 to 60 cents a gallon. That’s their estimate.

Ferguson said no to the same request in July. He pointed to the national gas market and to voters, who rejected repealing the climate law in 2024 with 62% voting no, FOX 13 reported. His office cited a state Ecology report that put the climate rules’ effect at about 7 to 24 cents a gallon, The News Tribune reported.

The program has also brought in far more money than first promised. In 2021, the state’s budget estimate for the bill projected about $1.6 billion from carbon auctions over the first four fiscal years, the fiscal note shows. Since 2023, auctions have raised about $4.3 billion for the state, or $5.6 billion counting allowances utilities sold, according to a carbon market tracker.

Lawmakers have also tried to move money into the climate account. This year the House passed HB 2034 on a 55-39 vote, with no Republican support. It would have put $569 million from a surplus in the old police and firefighter pension plan, LEOFF 1, into the climate account, the Washington Research Council reported.

The Senate took that transfer out, The Olympian reported. The final bill still ends the plan in 2029 and frees up billions in surplus money for other spending. Ferguson signed it April 1.

The Legislature returns in January. Let’s talk about “Affordability” this session!

From the Bookmarks:

Rip Wheeler: “This morning Senate Republicans asked Gov. Ferguson to call a special session and pause the Climate Commitment Act’s fuel costs. They put cap-and-trade plus the clean fuel standard at about 60 cents a gallon.”

S.A. Dupres: “The 2021 fiscal note said about $1.6 Billion for the first four fiscal years. They took in about $5 Billion. Three times what they told you.”

Matt Marshall: “55 to 39. Not one Republican voted for it. I voted NO.”

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Story Two: Ferguson Says “Abolish Donald Trump’s ICE”

Synopsis: What happened at Sea-Tac that led the governor to call for ending ICE?

On Saturday morning, masked ICE officers arrested a father and his adult daughter on the jet bridge as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, The Seattle Times reported.

ICE says both overstayed their visas. It says the daughter threw hot coffee at officers and will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Their lawyer says they entered the country legally and the daughter was applying for legal status through her marriage to a U.S. citizen.

At a news conference that evening in Des Moines, Ferguson said, “It is time to abolish Donald Trump’s ICE,” the Lynnwood Times reported. He called ICE’s culture “bankrupt” and “deeply, deeply un-American.” He said it “must be abolished and replaced with something that is more sane.”

He also asked Alaska Airlines, and every airline at Sea-Tac, to tell ICE to stay out of the airport. Alaska says it got no warning. ICE is a federal agency, so only Congress and the White House can change it.

Homeland Security fired back. “Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony,” it posted. “This violence must end,” Fox News reported.

Critics point to local enforcement too. King County prosecutors declined to file more than 40% of felony cases police sent them from June 2024 through April 2026, the office’s own data shows, InvestigateWest reported. Spokane County declined about 13%.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “NEW: Gov Bob Ferguson ... says ‘abolish ICE’”

Steve Gordon: “Gov Ferguson wants to abolish ICE. Yeah, sorry, that ain’t happening.”

Jim Walsh: “Your scripted umbrage won’t impress professionals.”

Rip Wheeler: “Officers make the arrest, write the report, and the file goes in a drawer.”

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Story Three: King County’s Homeless Agency Loses Another CEO

Synopsis: How much longer will King County’s regional homelessness agency last?

Its CEO, Kelly Kinnison, resigned Nov. 6. Her last day was Nov. 16, the agency said. Seattle and King County plan to take back the agency’s locally funded service contracts starting in January.

An outside review found about $259 million in grant money had gone unused as of July. Because of that, the agency never earned about $15.6 million it had budgeted to run itself, the review shows. That left a hole of about $16.7 million, which Seattle and King County will have to cover.

Meanwhile, homelessness is still rising. The 2026 count found about 18,365 people homeless in King County, up 9% from 2024, the agency reported.

County Councilmember Rod Dembowski has a bill to pull King County out of the agency. Councilmember Reagan Dunn is the lead co-sponsor, the county says. Dembowski says the agency is “broken beyond repair and must be shut down.” Seattle Councilmember Maritza Rivera says, “It’s time to entirely dissolve the agency,” the Seattle council blog says. The group Change Washington is calling for an orderly shutdown.

Shelters face another problem. People are staying longer. The average shelter stay in King County more than doubled in six years, to 175 days in 2025, The Seattle Times reports.

Now a legal aid lawyer in Thurston County says people in shelters with their own locked rooms are tenants. That means they can only be removed through a court eviction. At the Maple Court shelter in Lacey last year, police left a man in his room after the lawyer warned removing him could be an illegal eviction.

Thurston County shelters now go to a judge before removing people from several hundred beds. Shelter operators warn that treating shelters as housing could mean fewer people get help.

From the Bookmarks:

Future 42 on LinkedIn: “How much worse does an organization’s record have to get before leaders decide enough is enough?”

Matt Marshall: “A shelter is supposed to be a bridge, not a permanent address.”

Rip Wheeler: “King County’s average homeless shelter stay hit 175 days in 2025. That’s more than double 2019. Some shelters average over a year.”

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This week’s CALL TO ACTION 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

Contact your U.S. Representative and Senators. Tell them a single federal judge is setting the rules for the Columbia River dams, and you are paying the bill. Should one judge be allowed to reduce power from federal dams and raise rates for families and businesses across the Northwest?