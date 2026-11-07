Story One: Washington’s $27,621 Tax Cliff

Synopsis: How can another $1,000 in capital gains mean $27,621 more in Washington tax?

Tax attorney Joe Wallin has flagged a cliff in Washington’s new income-tax law. His worked example uses an unmarried resident with $1.25 million in other income. At $278,000 in long-term gains, combined Washington tax is $24,750. At $279,000, it becomes $52,371.

Those are modeled 2028 taxes, not a bill due today. The example deliberately uses the 2025 capital-gains deduction of $278,000. The actual 2028 deduction will be inflation-adjusted. The $27,621 jump is correct under those assumptions. It is not a claim that every extra $1,000 of gains produces that bill.

The trouble is in Section 302 of the enacted law. Long-term gains are first removed from the income-tax calculation. For taxpayers who owe Washington capital-gains tax, the law adds back taxable Washington gains plus the capital-gains deduction. Crossing that line can bring the whole deduction back into the income-tax base. Section 205 provides a credit for capital-gains tax paid. Wallin’s example includes it. Simply adding the two tax rates would be wrong.

There is another catch for investors. Section 303 adds federally tax-exempt municipal-bond interest back into Washington income, except interest on Washington state and local obligations. A fund called “tax-exempt” may not be exempt here.

The new 9.9% income tax is scheduled to start in 2028. The separate capital-gains tax already exists. Wallin’s planning checklist urges people to review income timing, investments, and credits before a sale or payout. Olympia sold a simple threshold. The fine print is anything but simple.

From the Bookmarks:

Joe Wallin: “An extra $1,000 of capital gain can trigger $27,621 in additional Washington tax.”

Joe Wallin: “Washington’s 2028 income tax does not exempt other states’ muni-bond interest.”

Joe Wallin: “Washington income tax planning starts before 2028.”

Cristina Dugoni on LinkedIn: “Do people really think business owners do not pay their fair share of taxes?”

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Story Two: Who Can Still Check Olympia?

Synopsis: Would a Democratic House supermajority let Olympia rewrite the constitution on its own?

No. But the fight over the final seats matters. The Seattle Times reported Friday evening that Democrats claimed a House supermajority. Republican Chair Jim Walsh called that premature while ballots were still being counted. Democrats need 66 of the chamber’s 98 seats. That requires flipping seven Republican seats.

The bookmark claims have moved faster than the count. On Wednesday, WAGOP predicted late ballots would prevent a supermajority. Friday’s reporting no longer supports treating that prediction as settled. Nor should an early election-night forecast be read as a final result.

The Senate is a separate hurdle. The Times reported Democrats were poised to potentially gain one seat there, well short of the four additional seats needed for a supermajority. A House supermajority alone does not give the party two-thirds in both chambers.

Under Article XXIII, a constitutional amendment needs two-thirds of the elected members of each chamber. Then voters must approve it. Claims that Democrats could simply rewrite the constitution without any check leave out those steps.

A larger House majority would still strengthen the party’s hand on rules and negotiations. Watch the remaining races. But count the actual powers, not just the victory speeches.

From the Bookmarks:

Washington State GOP, in its Wednesday assessment: “The Left will not have a supermajority in Olympia.”

Vijay: “Consider the implications of this. Democrats have complete control over Washington state (no Republican has any office of power) and they are within an inch of being able to completely rewrite the state constitution without any check or balance.”

Joe Fain on LinkedIn: “Democrats are on track for their largest state House majority since 1941, a dozen races are too close to call, with about a third to half of the vote is still uncounted.”

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Story Three: Olympia Taxes the Server Upgrade

Synopsis: Washington spent years courting data centers. What happens when replacing their servers gets more expensive?

ESSB 6231 became law this spring. Starting July 1, it removed sales-tax exemptions for replacement server equipment and narrowed the breaks for refurbished data centers. This is an enacted change, not an election-season proposal. Qualifying new-construction incentives remain.

The Office of Financial Management’s projection lists $361.888 million in additional retail sales tax for fiscal years 2027 through 2031. That supports the roughly $362 million figure Keith McCall highlighted on LinkedIn. It is projected revenue, not money already collected or a measured loss of jobs.

McCall warns that higher costs can change where the next facility gets built. That is an investment warning, not proof that a company has left. His sharper point is worth asking: does Olympia want the next construction project and its jobs, or just a larger bill for the equipment already here?

There is a national angle too. POLITICO Pro reports that incoming Democrats emphasized energy affordability. Its report also identifies data-center power demand as a coming policy fight. For Washington, the practical questions are taxes, reliable electricity, and who pays for added demand. A promise of affordability needs to survive the next tax bill.

From the Bookmarks:

Keith McCall on LinkedIn: “Higher taxes don’t automatically mean companies leave. But they do change investment calculations.”

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