Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
3h

This State government does not care about the education of our young people it has been proven time and time again. By not willing to allow selective logging they are setting up to destroy the best renewable source of revenue for the schools, you cannot have healthy forest if you don’t manage it and remove harvestable trees before they die. But put it in simple terms when you have idiots in government and on the courts common sense gets thrown out.

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Molly Crocker's avatar
Molly Crocker
6h

And those forests, planted in a proximity to each other to be harvested about every 50 years, now have a canopy that cannot let water to the ground. Too much evaporates from the canopy before it gets to the ground. During drier months those trees lack the water to avoid going up in smoke in a forest fire. This 'green' policy will, sooner or later, become a major contributor to global warming with those fires, along with the destruction of wildlife habitat.

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