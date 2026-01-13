The 2026 legislative session opened on Jan. 12 in Olympia, and Washington’s far-left Democrats are wasting no time. They have dropped a barrage of bills aimed squarely at handcuffing federal immigration enforcement. These measures don’t just nibble at the edges of law and order. They strike at the heart of it.

Riots flare in Minnesota, Portland, and other cities where Democrats claim to love “our democracy” until it enforces laws they dislike. When federal agents do their job, the left cheers chaos and calls it resistance. Now, Washington’s own legislators follow suit with “anti-ICE” bills that would block, delay, and undermine Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies. This is no accident. It reveals a party that treats illegal immigration as its core voter base.

The Diagnosis: Exposing the Lies and the Real Threat

These bills hide behind noble words like privacy, worker rights, and public safety. But peel back the layers and the truth emerges. They aim to shield illegal immigrants from federal law while tying the hands of those who enforce it.

Take HB 2165, sponsored by request of Governor Ferguson. It criminalizes falsely posing as a peace officer with badges or vehicles. On the surface, it sounds reasonable. Yet in practice, it could chill legitimate federal officers doing their duty, especially if activists challenge their authority. The bill carves out exceptions for art or satire, but leaves room for endless court battles that slow enforcement.

Then comes HB 2173, which bans law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings that hide their identity, except in narrow cases like undercover work. This targets ICE agents who often operate in plain clothes or with protective gear during high-risk operations. The bill invites lawsuits against officers who detain someone while masked, complete with damages and legal fees. It’s a blatant attempt to make federal agents identifiable and vulnerable.

HB 2332 shields federal access to automated license plate readers, banning their use for immigration enforcement and limiting data retention. These tools help catch criminals, stolen vehicles, and missing persons. Blocking them for immigration checks protects lawbreakers at the expense of public safety. This is another example of sanctuary policies which drain resources from citizens to shield those here illegally.

Most alarming is HB 2105, the so-called Immigrant Worker Protection Act. It forces employers to notify workers of upcoming federal audits, bans adverse actions during inspections, and restricts sharing records without a warrant. Penalties hit employers hard, up to $10,000 per worker. This bill creates a shield for illegal workers and discourages cooperation with ICE. It treats federal law enforcement like an enemy invasion rather than a necessary duty.

Additionally, two bills were dropped at the last minute and swiftly scheduled for public hearings: HB 2411, concerning “Shared leave,” and HB 2351, titled “Protecting emergency responders.” Critics argue these measures could indirectly complicate or deter cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. In a state already known for its sanctuary policies, these new additions appear to further resist cooperative federalism.

A National Pattern

These aren’t isolated ideas. They echo a national pattern. The White House recently documented 57 times Democrats declared war on law enforcement, smearing ICE as Gestapo thugs, secret police, or terrorists. Governors and mayors in blue states urge resistance, excuse riots, and call for abolishing ICE. Washington’s far-left wing joins the chorus, prioritizing illegal immigrants over citizens, families, faith communities, property rights, and freedom.

We see the threat clearly. These bills erode sovereignty, reward lawbreaking, and endanger communities. They tell ranchers in eastern Washington, loggers in the Cascades, and farmers in the valleys that their safety comes second to political agendas.

But Here’s the Good News: We Can Stop This

Washingtonians aren’t helpless. Our state thrives on self-reliance, hard work, and respect for the rule of law. Like a sturdy tractor pulling through deep mud, we have the power to push back and keep our state on solid ground.

President Trump has made clear that law enforcement will do its job. We stand with him, with ICE agents who risk their lives to protect borders, and with the vision of a secure nation Ronald Reagan championed: strong borders, secure families, and freedom for all who play by the rules.

Concrete Solutions and Relentless Optimism

The path forward is straightforward. Oppose these bills at every turn. Contact your legislators, reach out to the bill sponsors, testify at hearings, and demand accountability. The session is short, just 60 days, so action now matters most.

HB 2165, 2173, 2411 and SB 5855 have hearings scheduled for Tuesday. Jan. 13 in the House Community Safety Committee. HB 2105 and 2351 both have hearings on Thursday. Jan. 16. These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

We can flood the system with opposition. Rural Washington knows how to get things done. We fix fences, harvest crops, and face wildfires head-on. This fight is no different.

Your Next Step: Act Today

You, the hardworking people of Washington, hold the key. Head to Leg.wa.gov right now. Search each bill by number: 2165, 2173, 2332, 2105, 2411, 2351 and SB 5855. Click on the bill, find the “Send a comment” button, and send a clear message to your legislators: “Please oppose this bill.” Keep it simple and direct.

If you see a “Sign up to Testify” button, click it. On the next page, choose “Note your position” and then choose “Con” (con means against). This is like making a “vote” against those bills! Your words and your “vote” carry weight.

A Republic If You Can Keep It

This isn’t about politics. It’s about preserving the republic our children will inherit. Benjamin Franklin understood the stakes when he stepped out of the Constitutional Convention in 1787. Asked what kind of government the delegates had created, he answered plainly: “A republic, if you can keep it.” That warning rings true today. Will we work hard to keep our republic?

We owe our children secure borders, safe communities, and the freedom to build lives without fear of unchecked lawlessness. Washington can lead by rejecting these assaults on federal enforcement. We can show the nation that many Washingtonians demand law, order, and justice.

Stand up. Speak out. Act now. The next generation is counting on us.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

