The fight for liberty in Washington state feels exhausting right now. Session after session, the majority party in Olympia enacts policies that expand government control, raise costs, increase taxes, and erode the freedoms we hold dear.

The latest example is the so-called “Millionaires Tax.” That will be a 9.9 percent income tax on earnings over one million dollars. It passed the Senate with tweaks to buy support, and the governor has said he will sign it.

The Discouragement Is Real

Many of us feel discouraged. A friend messaged me: “This session shows the Democratic Socialists can do whatever they want, violate the U.S. and state constitutions, and no one stops them.” Another asked, “How do our pro/con votes matter when the bill passed despite more ‘con’ votes than expected?”

My instinctive response is to echo John Paul Jones’ famous declaration: “I have not yet begun to fight!”

This goes beyond one bill. Dozens of other bills threaten self-reliance, property rights, economic freedom, public safety, local control and our prosperity. Our constitutional rights are under attack.

The hard truth is that the minority party cannot block what the majority party is determined to pass.

Yes, we feel the sting of defeat from the bad bills passed this session and previous sessions. Times seem very dark. However, William McKinley said, “In the time of darkest defeat, victory may be nearest.”

The Battle Is Bigger Than Olympia

When we are in the heart of the battle, our focus tends to narrow. However, we cannot afford to focus narrowly on one bad bill, one bad session or even a bad decade! The real battle is not just happening in legislative chambers. We must focus on the larger vision.

Our fight is for liberty and freedom. We’re fighting for our state and federal constitutions, for Western civilization, for capitalism and for the rule of law. This is a social and cultural battle that plays out in everyday conversations: at work, over coffee, in line at the store. It is much bigger than it first appears.

Reality is Starting to Break Through

Washington’s conservative activists and the Republican legislators have rallied and are fighting hard. People are waking up. Hardworking Washingtonians who usually tune out politics are starting to pay attention. One public employee—someone who avoids political talk—quietly told me she was “so upset” about the income tax proposal. Her quiet dismay is a victory. It means reality is breaking through the programming.

People are beginning to see that the party once known as “Democrat” has shifted toward heavy-handed government control, wealth redistribution through taxation and regulation, and policies that feel increasingly anti-American.

Republicans offer real alternatives: limited government, balanced budgets, personal responsibility, strong families, secure communities, and policies that reward hard work instead of punishing it. Our job is to keep making that case—clearly and persistently.

Changing Culture Takes Time

History shows that meaningful change rarely comes quickly or easily. Ending slavery took decades of debate, state laws, the Underground Railroad, national conversation, and a devastating civil war. Ending segregation followed a similar long path—Democrats filibustered the Civil Rights Act in the Senate to block it, and even after passage, enforcement required National Guard troops to escort children to school.

In Nashville, where I grew up, busing meant long rides across town to unfamiliar neighborhoods, and it was hard on everyone involved. Yet today, in most Southern communities, integration is the norm. People judge one another by character more than skin color. Difficult changes, even imperfect ones, can lead to lasting progress.

Signs of Shifting Momentum

In Washington state today, signs point to a shift. If you’re new to political activism, this will be hard to see, but Democrats are hesitating more than in past sessions. They are negotiating behind the scenes with Republicans in ways I have not seen before. More than thirty bad bills failed to pass this year—killed by strong public testimony, overwhelming “con” sign-ins, and relentless pressure.

One “con” vote may seem small. One grain of sand weighs almost nothing. But thousands of grains together can build a barrier strong enough to hold back rising water.

Will a single voice stop the tide? No. Will tens of thousands? Sometimes, thousands CAN make the difference. Already, some Democrats, like Rep. Larry Springer, are pushing back against the most extreme ideas in their own caucus. November elections are coming. If the majority overreaches too far toward socialism, they risk losing seats.

The political momentum is beginning to turn. The Trump administration and the federal government are achieving successes that reinforce this shift.

Gradually, Then All at Once

Our role is straightforward: continue educating and awakening everyday people who are just now realizing how far we have drifted from our state and national constitutions—and how our shared Western civilization values are being eroded.

Share the facts. Tell the stories. Show how socialist policies hurt working families with higher costs, fewer opportunities, and less freedom. Explain how these policies damage our communities and undermine public safety.

We can turn Washington state around. We can restore the principles that made this beautiful state great: a state where hard work is rewarded, government stays limited, and liberty remains secure. MAGA isn’t just a slogan—it’s a vision.

Reclaiming the Shining City

In his 1989 Farewell Address to the Nation, Ronald Reagan reflected:

“I’ve spoken of the shining city all my political life... But in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. That’s how I saw it, and see it still.”

It’s time for us to reclaim that vision and commit to our duty to manifest it. It’s time for us to embrace Trump’s vision for a “Great America”. When you wake up each day, take a moment and pray for God’s guidance for how you can help to create that shining city, that great America and a more prosperous Washington.

Commit to taking the next little step. Start a conversation at the gas station or grocery. Talk to your neighbor who is starting to question things. Write letters to the editor. Consider running for office, or volunteer to help a candidate. Participate in local political committees and boards. And be sure to vote like the future of your family and community depends on it—because it does.

The path is long, but we are moving forward. One conversation, one awakened voter, one step at a time.

Winston Churchill told us, “Never give up. Never surrender.”

Stand firm. Stay and fight. Liberty and justice will prevail.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

1) SB 6346 Millionaires Tax, https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=6346&year=2026&initiative=False

2) Governor Ferguson statement on revised Millionaires’ Tax proposal, March 6, 2026, https://bit.ly/4bfKnOz

3) Ronald Regan, Farewell Address to the Nation, given January 11, 1989, https://bit.ly/4bgqiHP

Are you ready for the 2026 Legislative Session?

YOU MATTER!

Subscribe to InfluencingOlympia on Substack!

Influencing Olympia

Dangerous Rhetoric is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar