Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Ed Meyer
You cannot tell from appearances how things will go. Sometimes imagination makes things out far worse than they are; yet without imagination not much can be done. Those people who are imaginative see many more dangers than perhaps exist; certainly many more than will happen. But for everyone…this is the lesson: never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never - in nothing, great or small, large or petty - never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense.

Winston Churchill, Speech to students at Harrow School, 29 Oct 1941

Jeff Lynn
Being on the other side of 70, I don't have many decades remaining that I can hold out for WA voters to come to their senses. While I will not join my county Repub committee (been there did that) after failures and excuses. Certainly there are small pockets of sane voters as all of my reps including council member are decent conservatives that fight for sane legislation.

I will continue to support conservatives in my district as well as our Sheriff through direct contributions, doorbelling and sign waving this fall. I cannot say I will remain in the state should such a disparity in the State government remain. Once my granddaughter finishes high school I will have very little reason to remain in WA.

I find it interesting, moronic actually, that the tax increase is 9.9%, as if the democrats think 10% would get less support. Possibly it would among those who miss the fact that every gallon of gas you purchase is $N.nn9. Does anyone say gas cost them $3.999? We all know that gas advertised at $4.79 is much more like $4.80.

Or do we!

