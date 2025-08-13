Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Jerrod Sessler
3d

Once again. Excellent work by Nancy Churchill. This motivates me to finish a response and submit it! Thank you.

Patrick Dickinson
7d

It is wrong that the state should have regulations that have no standards. Completely arbitrary rules with no science and they ability to take property rights from landowners without proof or cause of harm is unconstitutional. This whole secret agenda going on for 2 years is an abomination against the people of this state. The whole thing should be thrown out. I will never vote for another Democrat, period!

