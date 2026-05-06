Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Cagdas Dirik's avatar
Cagdas Dirik
1dEdited

Thank you for the great article. I like to add my view as an immigrant. Coming to US in my early 20's, I would say I did consider myself more inline with democrats. Because in my original country a "liberal" was someone who is "classical liberal" more accurately - i.e. free markets, personal choice and responsibility, etc. It took me a while to figure out the fact that Democratic Party in US actually stole the word "liberal" and totally twisted it into opposite. Whether this was work of a 5th column or something else, we can debate. But we all agree on the outcome. "Liberal" means "Communism, extremism, totalitarian control, constant social engineering" in today's Democratic Party. This stealing and twisting of terminology accelerated in the last 10 years or so. Now we have made up words and concepts such as cisgender, trans rights, stolen land, fair share, equity, ally, etc. The scary part is that most recent concept they are trying to introduce is what they call "social murder". We all need to wake up and face this evil ideology. The future of our Republic needs it. As George Washington said "A Republic if you can keep it." We owe it to the founding fathers and to our kids; to fight for the future of this great nation and republic.

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Joel Breazeale's avatar
Joel Breazeale
1d

Reagan didn't leave the Democrat Party, the Democrat Party left him. What if Reagan had stayed being a Democrat and fought for the heart and soul of the Democrat Party? What if all these people saying the Democrat Party left them would turn around and fight the fifth column? What happens when the Republican Party needs people to fight for its heart and soul and people leave it instead? It feels like people nedd to rise up and fight! We'd be speaking with British accents right now if 3%ers hadn't fought for our independence, so why not do the same in the Democrat Party and, I regret, even the Republican Party?

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