The question echoes across dinner tables, factory floors, and small towns from Eastern Washington to the heartland: “What happened to the Democrat party?”

You remember them—the working-class Democrats, old-school liberals, genuine anti-racists, and feminists who believed in equality of opportunity, women’s rights, fair opportunity for everyone. People who valued community, debate, co-existence, and freedom of speech.

They weren’t radicals. They were your neighbors, coworkers, and family. Many of you grew up in liberal households and still hold there core values. So what happened?

The Fifth Column

The term “fifth column” originated during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s. A nationalist general claimed four columns of troops advanced on Madrid along with a secret “fifth column” of sympathizers inside the city ready to sabotage defenses. Today, the term means any clandestine group of insiders who secretly weaken their own side—often with external help—through infiltration, propaganda, division, and sabotage.

Sadly, the Democrat Party and broader left-wing movements were systematically hijacked from within by 5th columnists and ideological subversives. What remains is the polar opposite of what original Democrats signed up for.

Division and Chaos

A few days ago, Bea Jaspert posted a powerful X thread: “I used to be leftwing, anti-racist, feminist. I still am actually all of those things. But I now recognize that the left, the anti-racist movement, and the feminist movement have been taken over by 5th columnists, and now stand for the exact opposite of their original aims.

“The movements once dedicated to equality are now overridden with racist Jew-hatred and misogynistic trans-activism. What was meant to lift people up has become deliberate division and chaos.”

This isn’t isolated. Others on the left echo the same awakening. “This has happened to me too. Exactly this. I still consider myself on the left of the political spectrum. But what I think of as the ‘old’ ‘normal’ left. I can barely believe what it’s become.” Another noted: “These movements are easily co-opted because their origin is all Marxist / Conflict Theory based… The end result was always to be destruction of America via chaos.”

Millions of traditional Democrats haven’t abandoned their principles. Elon Musk has highlighted the same shift: He didn’t leave the party, the party left him.

Cognitive Warfare

This isn’t random cultural drift. It follows the strategic logic of ideological subversion—sometimes called active measures or cognitive warfare. This patient, long-term political struggle operates through journalists, educators, writers, activists, and influencers working legally to reshape a society’s values, erode institutional trust, and distort reality. Classic stages include demoralization, destabilization, crisis, and normalization.

The goal: turn a nation against itself without firing a shot.

The left’s reliance on Marxist conflict theory made it especially vulnerable. What passes for “progressive” escalation is the ideology’s internal logic: radicalism breeding more radicalism until chaos destroys the host society. The purpose is always the same: The destruction of the original system in order to have more power and control over the people.

Foreign actors and adversaries have exploited these weaknesses with communist-style infiltration, co-optation, and manipulation tactics refined over decades. We have been living through a slow-motion marxist revolution our entire lives and are just now waking up to it.

The Bitter Irony

Those who still believe in the original ‘liberal’ movement—real equality, women’s and workers’ rights, anti-racism rooted in fairness rather than revenge—are now labeled the enemy by the movements they helped build. The Democrat Party, once their champion, has become an anti-American force prioritizing identity warfare, demonization of opponents, censorship, demonetization, institutional erosion, and destabilization over working-class concerns. Reparations rather than roads. Restorative justice rather than public safety. Infinite immigration rather than jobs for American workers. Boys in girls sports rather than Title IX.

Like a parasite, the “woke mind virus” consumes its host. The Democrats didn’t disappear. They’ve been pushed out, gaslit, and told their mainstream values are now “far-right.” The party that remains bears the name “Democrat” but has been completely consumed from within by the parasitic socialists.

Mental Resilience Is National Security

Reversing this takes more than elections. Our nation must treat cognitive resilience as core national security. We must work to strengthen critical thinking, promote capitalism, rebuild industry, restore institutional trust, and inoculate citizens against subversive attacks. Only then can the momentum be slowed and reversed.

The battle is cognitive and cultural. Subversives thrive on confusion and moral inversion. Clarity, truth-telling, and the unapologetic defense of foundational American values are the antidotes.

Waking up and making choices

Democrats are waking up in growing numbers, recognizing the movement they once supported now stands for everything they oppose. They are transitioning from “What happened” to “Now what?” Will today’s “real” Democrats take action to reject the progressive left before engineered and foreign-funded chaos consumes the country we all love?

Real Democrats face difficult choices. They could adopt the “America was never great” mind set that has been imposed on them from the top of the party. Or, they can reclaim their party from destructive social marxists and anarchists.

But there’s another, stronger choice. They can walk away like Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk —and join the Republicans.

We welcome you. We’re not perfect people and we won’t always agree on policy solutions. But we ALL love America, the land of freedom and opportunity. Let’s work together to save her.

Leave a comment

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

1) Bea Jaspert on X, May 2, 2026, https://bit.ly/4dmuJ6g

2) SnarkHuntings on X, Reply to Bea Jaspert. https://bit.ly/4twqLwZ

3) Shmalkey on X, Reply to Bea Jaspert, https://bit.ly/4n6lx9x

4) Elon Musk, The Dem Party moved left, 2024, https://bit.ly/42wIg5f

5) Ideological Subversion and the Strategic Logic of Influence, Shota Gvineria, July 2025, https://bit.ly/4cNrcOf

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