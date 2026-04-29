Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
17h

Along the same lines:

Don't call it a homeless problem, call it a camping success.

It's all about priorities, and the livelihoods of those on the eastern sides of the western states don't matter to the lawmakers. Downstate Virginia and Illinois have the same problems. Support Greater Idaho (http://greateridaho.org) and help chart a new course for the representation of rural voters.

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Korpijarvi's avatar
Korpijarvi
15h

cattle producers failing

Yeah, I’m sure that can all be blamed on wolves.

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