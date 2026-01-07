The 2026 legislative session begins Jan. 12 in Olympia. That’s just days away. Democrats control both chambers and the governor’s mansion. They hold majorities built over years of one-party rule.

And if you’re like me, out here in Eastern Washington, you’re fed up. Gas prices are through the roof. Spokane streets feel more like a crime scene than safe places to shop. Kids are falling behind in school. Ranches are overrun with wolves and cougars. It’s a mess.

Washington used to be the gem of the West. Clear rivers. Tall timber. Hard-working families building lives. Now? We’re drowning in taxes, crime, and rules that choke the life out of us. Democrats have run the show for years. They’ve hiked costs, softened on criminals, and shut parents out of schools. The result? Pain at the pump, fear in our neighborhoods, and worry for our grandkids’ future.

The Crisis Hits Home

Three threats loom largest: crushing costs that drain wallets, unsafe streets plagued by crime and drugs, and failing schools that rob the next generation.

First, the affordability crunch. Washington ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in. Highest gas prices in the nation. Median home prices are over $600,000. Groceries, insurance, utilities: Everything is up. Families live paycheck to paycheck. Retirees can’t afford to stay. Fraud goes un-investigated and election integrity is non-existent. Progressive Democrats piled on taxes, fees, and regs. Your taxes flow straight to big-government schemes while ignoring kitchen-table pain.

Second, public safety in shambles. Crime rates are soaring. Homicides have doubled. Car thefts, burglaries, retail theft are all off the charts. Fentanyl is flooding in, killing thousands. Many places have police shortages. Courts are backlogged. Democrats chose leniency for crooks over backing the blue. The threat? Your family, your property, your peace of mind. No one feels safe. “Justice” seems like a distant dream.

Third, our schools are in decline. Test scores are plunging. Kids are not reading or doing math at grade level. Chronic are absences up, many earn worthless diplomas. Democrats locked schools down too long, pushed ideology over basics. Now parents have little say. The danger here strikes at the heart of faith and freedom. It threatens our ability to raise the next generation grounded in truth instead of confusion.

This isn’t bad luck. It’s policy. Progressive overreach, plain and simple. Like a dam backed up with debris, ready to burst and flood the valley below.

The Republican Plan: Fix Washington

House Republicans stand ready with a clear plan: Fix Washington. They are filing practical bills which target real problems. Bills to lower costs, create safer streets, fund better schools, strengthen the economy, and reduce regulations.

To lower costs, Republicans propose tax relief for families. Exempt essentials like diapers. Cut sales tax on prepared foods. Streamline housing permits to build homes faster. Pause burdensome codes driving up prices. Help essential workers with home purchases. Relax regulations to improve child care.

For safety, they propose tougher penalties on thieves and drug dealers. Funding to hire officers. Support for treatment over tents. Bans on camps near schools and parks. Restore protections for officers doing their jobs. Break the addiction cycle with treatment, not excuses.

In education, Republicans want to fund tutors and teacher bonuses in core subjects. Require financial literacy for graduates. Empower parents with school choice options. Put resource officers in every building for safety.

Washington’s Republicans have plans for a stronger economy, smarter government, even a cleaner state with balanced energy and forest health. No pie-in-the-sky mandates. Just common sense.

Ronald Reagan said it best: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” He knew government grows when we let it. But we the people can fight to restore liberty.

Time to Take Action

The session starts soon. Democrats hold majorities in both houses. Passing good bills demands pressure. Blocking bad ones requires even more citizen activism. Hard work lies ahead, but victory comes to those who fight. When everyday people like us pack committee hearings and testify, we do shift the tide.

Pick up the phone today. Call your state representatives and senator. Tell them: we support the Fix Washington agenda. Ask them to support bills to lower costs, fund safer streets, build better schools. You can find the full list of priorities right here.

Attend town halls. Pack committee hearings with testimony. Write letters to editors. Rally your church group, industry clubs, or your neighbors over coffee. Form teams to track bills online and mobilize when needed.

We are handing this republic to our children and grandchildren. Will it be a place of freedom and plenty, with well-maintained roads, abundant energy, and jobs? Or will it continue to be strangled by taxes, crime, and government overreach?

Not on our watch.

We are Washingtonians: Tough as old-growth stumps, resilient as salmon fighting the current. With God’s help and plain grit, we’ll turn this state around.

Think about it. Arkansas was once the playground of the Clintons. Now it’s led by strong conservatives. Mississippi used to rank dead last in education. Through hard work and bold reform, it climbed to the top tier. Change came because dedicated people refused to quit.

The same can happen here. Change will come to Washington when people like you and me roll up our sleeves and patiently work to create it.

Start now. Research some prefiled bills. All the resources you need are available at InfuencingOlympia.com Make a few calls, form a team. Flood inboxes. Plan a trip to Olympia. Show up and speak out. Fight for freedom.

Our kids and grandkids deserve nothing less. Let’s get to work.

Nancy Churchill is a writer, educator, and conservative activist in rural eastern Washington State. She chairs the Ferry County Republican Party and advocates for effective citizen influence through Influencing Olympia Effectively.

She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack and X.

SOURCES:

1) Washington’s House Republican Caucus, Washington In Crisis, https://bit.ly/45C2KLs

2) Washington’s House Republican Caucus, Lower Costs, https://bit.ly/49EgEzd

3) Washington’s House Republican Caucus, Safer Streets, https://bit.ly/3N0Koxz

4) Washington’s House Republican Caucus, Better Schools, https://bit.ly/45AuakU

5) Washington’s House Republican Caucus, Our Priorities, https://bit.ly/4sqG3Uu

