Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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The Cocklebur's avatar
The Cocklebur
5d

I bought The Deep Rig by Patrick Byrne in early 2021 and followed the website hereistheevidence.com that whole period. It's been amazing to me that there are people who refuse to even suspect foul play in the 2020 election. It's high time for election reform. However, the Save America Act concerns me. States will have to turn over their voter rolls to Homeland Security. States have the constitutional responsibility to run their own elections, and I firmly believe in subsidiarity.

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Anthony Teso's avatar
Anthony Teso
5d

**Letter to the Editor: The "Hack" That Wasn't, and the Bill That Won't Fix It**

Nancy Churchill wants readers to treat a primetime campaign speech as holy writ. It is not scripture. It is spin, and it does not survive contact with its own footnotes.

Start with the "hack," since that word is doing all of Churchill's work for her. At least one of the declassified documents behind Trump's July 16 address describes voter files pulled from **commercial data brokers**, the same public marketplace any campaign, pollster, or junk-mail outfit already buys from ([PBS NewsHour](https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/fact-checking-trumps-address-on-china-the-2020-election-and-what-documents-show)). That is not a hack. That is a receipt. Calling it "Communist China obtained the voter registration files of some 220 million Americans" takes a mundane fact about American data markets and dresses it up as a spy thriller, timed for maximum effect five months before a midterm. Worse: a similar assessment was already in a classified Intelligence Community report given to Trump on January 7, 2021, back when the director of national intelligence was John Ratcliffe, the same man who now runs the CIA ([FactCheck.org](https://www.factcheck.org/2026/07/factchecking-trumps-election-security-speech/)). A declassified version of that assessment came out in March 2021. So the "cover-up" was public knowledge more than five years ago. If the deep state buried this, it buried it on the front page.

Second, the SAVE America Act is not just "proof of citizenship and continuous roll cleaning," Churchill's own phrase. Strip the euphemism and it is a documentary-proof requirement, presented **in person**, every single time a citizen registers or updates a registration. No driver's license. No REAL ID. A passport, or a birth certificate that matches your current legal name. The [Center for American Progress](https://www.americanprogress.org/article/the-save-act-overview-and-facts/) puts the number of American women locked out by that second condition, women who married and took a spouse's name, at roughly 69 million. Add the 140 million Americans of any gender who hold no passport, weighted hard against the working class: only one in five people earning under $50,000 has one. Add the Black Americans born before hospital birth records were routine, the tribal members whose IDs carry no citizenship marker, the rural voters two hours from the nearest passport office. This is the coalition Churchill's bill quietly disenfranchises. And for what? [Utah just ran the most exhaustive citizenship review any state has attempted](https://www.vote.org/save-act/), more than two million voters, and found exactly one confirmed noncitizen registration and zero instances of noncitizen voting. One registration, zero votes. A law built to strip documentation from tens of millions of citizens, to catch a problem measured in single digits, is not security. It is a poll tax with a badge pinned on it.

Third, Churchill's own centerpiece example convicts her. The 2004 governor's race is not the ghost story she wants it to be. Rossi led by 261 votes, then by 42 after the machine recount, then lost the hand recount by 129, a swing of roughly five one-thousandths of one percent out of 2.8 million ballots ([HistoryLink](https://www.historylink.org/file/7405)). Yes, Judge Bridges found more than 1,600 ballots cast illegally after a two-week trial. But only five of those ballots revealed who they were cast for, and four of the five went to Rossi ([KING 5](https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/closest-governors-race-the-trial/281-db263147-348d-4377-91cd-4bc0830b9adf)). Read that again. The one piece of hard evidence Washington's own courts produced on illegal 2004 ballots cuts against the Republican candidate's opponent, not for her. Churchill cites this race to indict mail voting. The record she's citing indicts her argument instead. Signature verification, bipartisan canvassing boards, ballot tracking, and post-election audits are Washington law today, not the free-for-all she's describing twenty-two years after the fact.

None of this requires pretending election administration is beyond criticism, or that foreign data harvesting is nothing. It requires refusing a bad-faith trade: a documented crisis of a few dozen cases nationwide, exchanged for a documentation regime that burdens tens of millions of citizens who never did anything wrong. Security and access are not opposites, whatever this column implies. A bill that treats them as opposites is not protecting the ballot. It is deciding, in advance, who gets to hold one.

Tony Teso

Camas, WA

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