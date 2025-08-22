Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥
Ecology’s Rigged Game: Public Comment Without the Public
The Public Comment Illusion: Washington’s Nonpoint Plan Exposes the Game. If you get a letter like the one I got from Ecology, don’t shrug it off. Write…
Aug 22
•
Nancy D Churchill
4
The Nonpoint Trap: How Decades of Law Became State Control
The Washington Department of Ecology is weaponizing the Clean Water Act against property owners. Under the banner of “nonpoint pollution,” they are…
Aug 20
•
Nancy D Churchill
3
Fight for Forestry: Forest Rules Comment Due Today! ⏰
Rules, links and information provided - deadline 11:59 pm August 18. * It’s very important to help protect the property rights of our timber producers…
Aug 18
•
Nancy D Churchill
2
The Roundup: Freedom Under Siege
August 16, 2025 Edition. The Quiet War to Control Every Corner of Your Life. The battle lines are clear. From D.C. courtrooms to Washington’s forests…
Aug 16
•
Nancy D Churchill
2
Washington’s Nonpoint Plan: The Hidden Green Assault on Your Property Rights
When “voluntary” turns mandatory, property rights disappear. These rules would let the state restrict land use without testing the water on your…
Aug 13
•
Nancy D Churchill
11
The Roundup: The Fight for Truth and Accountability
August 12, 2025 Edition: From pulpits to politics, the battle lines are drawn. This week’s roundup spans faith, environmental battles, legal shakeups…
Aug 12
•
Nancy D Churchill
3
The Roundup: Power Shifts & Pushback
August 9, 2025 Edition: Bold rollbacks, courtroom fights — and taking ground. From courtroom battles and environmental power plays to sweeping economic…
Aug 9
•
Nancy D Churchill
2
Reclaiming Our Forests
Why Reversing the Roadless Rule Is a Win for Washington and America. This isn’t just about trees—it’s about jobs, safety, public health and giving…
Aug 6
•
Nancy D Churchill
6
The Roundup: Homeless in Seattle
August 5, 2025 Edition—The Collapse of Harm Reduction, the Rise of Public Order. As America confronts a worsening homelessness crisis, a new legal and…
Aug 5
•
Nancy D Churchill
7
🧭 The Roundup: Policy, Power, and Pushback
August 2, 2025 Edition: Control is the Goal — Pushback is the Mission. This edition of The Roundup covers sweeping changes at the USDA, elite hypocrisy…
Aug 2
•
Nancy D Churchill
5
July 2025
Reclaim Spokane
Local Will, Federal Help, and the Road Out of Chaos. The voters of Spokane spoke clearly with Prop 1, and they haven’t changed their minds. The new…
Jul 30
•
Nancy D Churchill
5
July 28, 2025 - The Roundup: Drawing the Line Edition
Whether it’s the fallout from President Trump’s new executive order on homelessness, the quiet battle over fertility and family norms, or the latest…
Jul 28
•
Nancy D Churchill
1
