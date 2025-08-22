Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Ecology’s Rigged Game: Public Comment Without the Public
The Public Comment Illusion: Washington’s Nonpoint Plan Exposes the Game. If you get a letter like the one I got from Ecology, don’t shrug it off. Write…
  
Nancy D Churchill
2
The Nonpoint Trap: How Decades of Law Became State Control
The Washington Department of Ecology is weaponizing the Clean Water Act against property owners. Under the banner of “nonpoint pollution,” they are…
  
Nancy D Churchill
2
Fight for Forestry: Forest Rules Comment Due Today! ⏰
Rules, links and information provided - deadline 11:59 pm August 18. * It’s very important to help protect the property rights of our timber producers…
  
Nancy D Churchill
1
The Roundup: Freedom Under Siege
August 16, 2025 Edition. The Quiet War to Control Every Corner of Your Life. The battle lines are clear. From D.C. courtrooms to Washington’s forests…
  
Nancy D Churchill
Washington’s Nonpoint Plan: The Hidden Green Assault on Your Property Rights
When “voluntary” turns mandatory, property rights disappear. These rules would let the state restrict land use without testing the water on your…
  
Nancy D Churchill
6
The Roundup: The Fight for Truth and Accountability
August 12, 2025 Edition: From pulpits to politics, the battle lines are drawn. This week’s roundup spans faith, environmental battles, legal shakeups…
  
Nancy D Churchill
The Roundup: Power Shifts & Pushback
August 9, 2025 Edition: Bold rollbacks, courtroom fights — and taking ground. From courtroom battles and environmental power plays to sweeping economic…
  
Nancy D Churchill
Reclaiming Our Forests
Why Reversing the Roadless Rule Is a Win for Washington and America. This isn’t just about trees—it’s about jobs, safety, public health and giving…
  
Nancy D Churchill
The Roundup: Homeless in Seattle
August 5, 2025 Edition—The Collapse of Harm Reduction, the Rise of Public Order. As America confronts a worsening homelessness crisis, a new legal and…
  
Nancy D Churchill
🧭 The Roundup: Policy, Power, and Pushback
August 2, 2025 Edition: Control is the Goal — Pushback is the Mission. This edition of The Roundup covers sweeping changes at the USDA, elite hypocrisy…
  
Nancy D Churchill
1

